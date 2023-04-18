Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.33

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 6482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.