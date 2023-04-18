Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,470 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MAR stock traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $173.48. 707,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.