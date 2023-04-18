Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 252,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,416,000 after buying an additional 85,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.