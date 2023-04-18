Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 252,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,880. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

