Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 34.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Articles

