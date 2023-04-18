Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

