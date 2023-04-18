M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

M&C Saatchi Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of LON SAA opened at GBX 175.92 ($2.18) on Tuesday. M&C Saatchi has a 1 year low of GBX 127.20 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 227 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.21. The stock has a market cap of £215.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3,670.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAA shares. Peel Hunt upgraded M&C Saatchi to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 247 ($3.06) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

