McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.52.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $289.31 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $290.51. The company has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

