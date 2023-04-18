MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 49,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 190,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

MAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $482,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,284,247.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

