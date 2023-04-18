Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Decreased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 128,811 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.98. 682,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,195. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

