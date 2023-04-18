M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in March

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,308,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 1,101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 225.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 23,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,247. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 196 ($2.43) to GBX 194 ($2.40) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 247 ($3.06) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.41) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

