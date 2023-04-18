Michael Aaron Zakuta Purchases 10,000 Shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Stock

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Rating) Director Michael Aaron Zakuta purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,500.00.
Michael Aaron Zakuta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Michael Aaron Zakuta acquired 10,000 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,900.00.
Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust
