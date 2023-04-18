Mina Hits Market Cap of $747.08 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $747.08 million and $52.03 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,023,888,413 coins and its circulating supply is 886,562,699 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,023,562,252.8400393 with 886,059,518.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.80543687 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $23,118,217.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

