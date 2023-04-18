Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

