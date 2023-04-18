Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.21% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $212,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.77. The company had a trading volume of 421,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,536. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

