Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 375.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,318 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 120,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock remained flat at $53.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. 88,048 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

