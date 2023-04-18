Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NUEM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,997 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.