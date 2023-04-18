Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,095 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,947,000 after buying an additional 265,619 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,878,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 326,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 39,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,405,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

