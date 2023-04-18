Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (MIX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on May 26th

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Mobeus Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Trading Down 1.1 %

MIX stock opened at GBX 60.31 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.47. The stock has a market cap of £101.74 million, a PE ratio of -6,100.00 and a beta of 0.03. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 80 ($0.99).

Get Mobeus Income & Growth VCT alerts:

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.