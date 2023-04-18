Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.51. 471,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

