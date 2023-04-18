Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 6.9% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.71. The company had a trading volume of 75,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,162. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $398.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.02 and its 200 day moving average is $342.17.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

