Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,442 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 78,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 37,337 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 225,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 80,044 shares during the period.
In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $37,206.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,408,681 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Five9 stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
