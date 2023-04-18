Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 653.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 35.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle Trading Down 0.5 %

PCYO opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Pure Cycle

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.