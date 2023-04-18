Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.08.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $467.90 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $475.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.61 and a 200 day moving average of $395.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

