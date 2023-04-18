Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFG. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,470,000 after buying an additional 284,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,290,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,014 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134,734 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 197,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 92,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.