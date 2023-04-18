Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.