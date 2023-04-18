Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 27,456 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,456 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of REGENXBIO worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.