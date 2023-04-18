Moonbeam Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.03 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $250.91 million and $7.03 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00069560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00041272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 623,527,132 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

