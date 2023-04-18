Morgan Stanley Cuts ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target to $2.00

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRAY. BTIG Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ViewRay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.

VRAY stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $238.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

