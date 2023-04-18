Morgan Stanley (MS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.86. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

