M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $141.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.10.
M&T Bank Stock Performance
NYSE:MTB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.31. 790,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42.
Institutional Trading of M&T Bank
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,579,000 after purchasing an additional 295,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
