M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $141.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.31. 790,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,579,000 after purchasing an additional 295,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

