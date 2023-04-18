MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Short Interest Up 44.2% in March

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Trading of MyMD Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 54,101 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 756,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 339,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.19. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.