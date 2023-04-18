NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 361,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNXPF remained flat at $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,809. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

