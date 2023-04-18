National Bank Financial Boosts Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target to C$10.50

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Artemis Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 68,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

