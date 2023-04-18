National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$92.47.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CNQ traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, reaching C$81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,451. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.09. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$88.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
Recommended Stories
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.