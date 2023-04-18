National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$92.47.

Shares of CNQ traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, reaching C$81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,451. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.09. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$88.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total value of C$404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,267,308.30. In related news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,267,308.30. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.74, for a total value of C$1,634,892.00. Insiders sold a total of 269,000 shares of company stock worth $21,881,897 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

