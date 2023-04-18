National Bank Financial Boosts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$13.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 139,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.2% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684,526 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% during the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after buying an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after buying an additional 159,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,677,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

