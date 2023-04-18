National Bank Financial Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$27.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE OR traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.72. The company had a trading volume of 208,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,329. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.90 and a one year high of C$22.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,516. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

