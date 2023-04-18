National Bank Financial Increases Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$52.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 5,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.28.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

