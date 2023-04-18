National Bank Financial Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) to Outperform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.85.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 1.0 %

CPPMF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $419.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

