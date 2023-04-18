National Bank Financial Raises G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Price Target to C$2.00

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 154.49% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of GMINF stock remained flat at C$0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. G Mining Ventures has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.60.
