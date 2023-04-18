National Bank Financial Trims Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Target Price to C$2.50

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SLTTF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF remained flat at $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,721. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.