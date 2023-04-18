National Bankshares Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$25.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE SSRM traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.83. 118,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,399. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$17.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.62. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

About SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total value of C$53,958.30. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

