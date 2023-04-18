National Bankshares Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.50.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

TOU traded up C$0.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,807. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares in the company, valued at C$2,975,872.20. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$65.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,975,872.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.76 per share, with a total value of C$333,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,644,974 shares in the company, valued at C$577,178,231.12. Insiders purchased a total of 26,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,017 over the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.