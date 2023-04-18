Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,016.97

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.53 million and $5,016.97 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00152233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00072100 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037304 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00041507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,947,161 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

