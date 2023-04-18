Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.24 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $192.91 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,379.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00335136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00072014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.00535301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00439761 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,965,049,428 coins and its circulating supply is 40,415,126,221 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

