NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.50.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 549.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

