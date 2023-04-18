Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.242 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $333.70. 12,979,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.12 and a 200-day moving average of $307.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. New Street Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $345.03.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $71,066,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.