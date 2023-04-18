Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Raised to C$11.25 at National Bankshares

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.86. 21,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,033. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$669.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

