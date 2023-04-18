Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,687,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 16,214,656 shares.The stock last traded at $0.98 and had previously closed at $0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nikola Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $617.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

