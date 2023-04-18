Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,749 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $78,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $159.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,458. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $282.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

